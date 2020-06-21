Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Balchem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

