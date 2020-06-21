Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 164,875 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of H & R Block worth $48,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research increased their target price on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

H & R Block stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

