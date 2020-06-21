Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,640 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Zscaler worth $49,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $115.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,382 shares of company stock worth $33,702,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

