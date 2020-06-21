Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $17.06 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

