Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $104,432,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $421.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

