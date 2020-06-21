Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,061,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.