Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 916,721 shares of company stock valued at $136,740,509. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

