Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 469,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of L Brands worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 23,800.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in L Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $14.48 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

