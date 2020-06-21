Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 139,382 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of AerCap worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AerCap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,328,459 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

AER stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

