Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 289,728 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down previously from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.99.

SNAP stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,147,507 shares of company stock worth $150,815,267 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

