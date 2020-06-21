Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.26 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,424 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.27% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC opened at $58.00 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

