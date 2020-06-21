Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 67,240 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Core-Mark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CORE opened at $24.76 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

