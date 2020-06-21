Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 701,577 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 701,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.30% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $13.84 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.