Legal & General Group Plc Sells 748 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Regal Beloit worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 634.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 75,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after buying an additional 198,264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,885,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 55.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 413,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

