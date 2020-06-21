MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $20,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $71.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.