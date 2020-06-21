Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

NYSE:AMN opened at $43.60 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

