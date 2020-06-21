Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1,742.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,765 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 579,845.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. AXA increased its position in Zai Lab by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB opened at $80.85 on Friday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

