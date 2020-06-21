Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 14,146 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $38,057.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $37.89 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

