Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 91.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $118.48 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

