Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.