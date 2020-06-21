Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

GMAB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

