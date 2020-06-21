KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $86.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $70.27 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.