ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABM. Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

