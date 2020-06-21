ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ABM. Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.
Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67.
In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
