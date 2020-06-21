Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.51 million to $96.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $82.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $494.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $517.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.90 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $668.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.20 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $168.38.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $298,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $830,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after buying an additional 212,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

