Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,595 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Natus Medical worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NTUS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $706.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

