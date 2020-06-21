Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,782 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

KRG opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

