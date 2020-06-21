Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.