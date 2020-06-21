Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

