Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,656 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 633.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.