Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.