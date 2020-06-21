Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 22,650 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of LTC Properties worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,263,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $37.74 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

