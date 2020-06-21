Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 311,617 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Trinity Industries worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 683,170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 712,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

TRN stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

