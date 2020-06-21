Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 648,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.