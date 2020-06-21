Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 171.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of HD Supply worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in HD Supply by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 505,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $3,465,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 267,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,885. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

HDS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

