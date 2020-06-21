Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

