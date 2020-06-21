Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern Copper by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,260,000 after buying an additional 426,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

