Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $24.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

