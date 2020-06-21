Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 34,272 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Hope Bancorp worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

