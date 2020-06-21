Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Acuity Brands worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

