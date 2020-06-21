American Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.