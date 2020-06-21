Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.