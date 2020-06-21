Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

