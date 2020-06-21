Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,020 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apple by 26.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,814,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $461,420,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 319.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $55,796,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,233,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,619,516,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

