Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,138.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze bought 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $660.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

