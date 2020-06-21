Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,870 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

