EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 485.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:EPR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

