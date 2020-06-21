Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $438,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Olin were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Olin by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NYSE OLN opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.12.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

