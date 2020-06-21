U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $76.41 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $982.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

