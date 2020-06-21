Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.