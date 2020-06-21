Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

